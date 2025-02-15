Kendrick Lamar’s Victory Lap Continues: “SNL50” Special Spoofs “Not Like Us”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar was a topic on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on Friday night (February 14). Fans and celebrities alike gathered at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the star-studded event dubbed “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.”

Hosted by SNL alumnus/Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, the three-hour live concert featured an impressive lineup of musical performances and appearances by past and present cast members. As part of the show, Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer resurrected their popular SNL characters Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp, a married couple who serve as music teachers at an unnamed high school, often performing awkward, out-of-touch medleys of pop songs for school assemblies.

This time, the Culps performed their version of “Not Like Us,” Kendrick’s Grammy Award-winning Drake diss. Celebrities in the crowd, including Amy Schumer, Martin Short and Meryl Streep, could barely contain their laughter as the duo hit the “A-Minor” line.

The concert, produced by SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, alongside Mark Ronson, showcased a diverse array of artists who have graced the SNL stage over the years. Performers included Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin and David Byrne, among others.

Notable moments from the evening included Lady Gaga delivering a soulful rendition of “D— in a Box” alongside Andy Samberg, kicking off a medley tribute to The Lonely Island’s popular SNL parodies. Post Malone was also on deck to front another Nirvana reunion, joining surviving members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Adam Sandler introduces Nirvana’s surviving members with Post Malone to perform “Smells Like Teen Spirit” at SNL’s 50th anniversary concert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ua16CKTjHu — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 15, 2025

Nearly a week ago, Kendrick Lamar headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans, where he brought out SZA, Serena Williams and Samuel L. Jackson, among others. He performed “Not Like Us” much to the delight of, well, probably everyone but Drake.