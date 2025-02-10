Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Crasher Responds To Claims Rapper Authorized Protest 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The man who disrupted Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is speaking out after his pro-Sudan and pro-Palestine protest went viral.

Zül-Qarnain Nantambu dramatically unfurled a banner representing Palestine and Sudan, with “Gaza” and “Sudan” written on them.

Nantambu initially stood atop a black Grand National car used as a prop in the show. He then jumped off the stage and ran around the field for about 20 seconds. Security personnel eventually tackled and apprehended the protester.

During the Super Bowl halftime show, a protester stormed the field waving a Palestinian and Sudanese flag, demanding the world’s attention on genocide and oppression. He was later tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/CYRdoTbOfC — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) February 10, 2025

While Nantambu was an official “participant” and spent weeks rehearsing the performance with the rest of the cast, he confirmed Lamar and Super Bowl producers were unaware of his protest plans.

“It wasn’t a part of [Lamar’s] plan,” he explained to the Daily Mail. “I don’t want to attribute any of that to him because he didn’t know anything about that.”

Additionally, Nantambu stated that his Super Bowl protest was a show of solidarity with Muslims in the war-torn regions and was not intended as a political act.

The protest was a way of “showing solidarity with the people suffering over there,” he added. “We live a life of luxury in comparison to what they’re going through.”

The NFL confirmed Nantambu was one of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show performers. The league has banned the protester for life from all NFL stadiums and events.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the outlet Nantambu hid the banner before unveiling it during the performance.

“No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the NFL stated.

Although Nantambu avoided arrest on Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department is reportedly investigating the incident to determine possible charges.