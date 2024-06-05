Kendrick Lamar Turns His Focus To Juneteenth After Heated Drake Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar announced his “Ken & Friends” concert, which will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Juneteenth (June 19).

Kendrick Lamar plotted his next move following his memorable battle against Drake. K. Dot surprised fans by announcing a Juneteenth concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“pgLang & Free Lunch Present The Pop Out: Ken & Friends,” Kendrick’s Instagram Stories post read. “June 19 The Forum. Exclusive Cash App card pre-sale Thursday, June 6. General on-sale Friday, June 7.”

The Cash App pre-sale is scheduled to go live at 10 a.m. PDT. It will end at 10 p.m. on Thursday with the general sale launching at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Kendrick’s concert will be his first time performing since he traded diss tracks with Drake. Their beef was fruitful for K. Dot, who scored two No. 1 hits by lyrically attacking Drake.

The battle began when Kendrick dissed Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That,” which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Drake responded with “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle.” Kendrick fired back with “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.” “Euphoria” was produced by Cardo, who worked with both rappers and spoke about their feud in May.

“I respect them both,” Cardo said. “They’re both somebody I f### with. I’ve made history with both of them. And it’s good for Hip-Hop. Dot is the type of guy that will challenge anybody. He’ll challenge people in a game of hopscotch. He’s a competitive dude.”

Kendrick and Drake’s battle reached a new level once the latter dropped the diss track “Family Matters.” K. Dot quickly upstaged Drake by releasing “Meet the Grahams” less than an hour later. Kendrick unleashed his knockout blow “Not Like Us” the next day.

Drake reacted by dropping “The Heart Part 6,” but it failed to make as much of an impact as Kendrick’s songs. “Not Like Us” became a hit single, breaking streaming records and debuting at No. 1 on the Hot 100.