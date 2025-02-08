Kendrick Lamar’s Advice On Authenticity Doubles As Roadmap To Self-Love & Inner Peace

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s recent interaction with a young boy has reaffirmed his commitment to individual expression as an artist.

During his recent Apple Music press conference ahead of his Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance, Kendrick offered heartfelt advice to a young boy who asked how to stay authentic while pursuing one’s dreams. The West Coast rapper, who took home five Grammy Awards for his anthem “Not Like Us” which he described as evocative of the type of man he is, emphasized the importance of individuality and self-belief in his response to the youngster.

Kendrick Lamar's advice to young kids on staying "authentic" 🙏



"They say the number one thing people feel in the room… is being authentic. You have to believe in yourself and know there's only one you."



"You're a miracle… I wake up everyday and I be like, 'this sh*t is… pic.twitter.com/xULZSZPbCE — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 6, 2025

“It’s about not being like anyone else,” Lamar said in response to the child’s question. “The number one thing people feel in the room, even over love and fear, is authenticity.”

Lamar shared that a recent conversation with a friend in the studio had prompted him to reflect on how genuine energy can inspire those around you.

“When people feel you so intensely, it inspires them, their household, and the person next to them,” he said.

Lamar urged the child to recognize their unique value. “You have to believe in yourself and know that there’s only one you. You’re an amazing individual, a miracle,” he affirmed. “I wake up every day thinking, ‘Wow, this life is crazy.’ Not from a celebrity standpoint—just life itself. And knowing that you are part of this existence, it’s important to carry that authenticity.”

Lamar’s thoughtful response mirrored the same depth he revealed throughout the press conference, during which he reiterated his commitment to keeping the competitive spirit of rap alive.

“My intent from day one was to always keep the nature of it as a sport,” he said. “I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle rap—Smack URL, Murda Mook, Loaded Lux, Tay Roc, and Daylyt. That has always been the core of who I am.”

Watch Kendrick lay knowledge on the young buck in the post above.