Kendrick Lamar’s Epic Night At 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards: 8 Wins, Including Song of the Year 

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards, triumphing in many of the major categories and scooping eight wins.

The celebrated West Coast MC was nominated in 11 categories, many of them for his Drake diss “Not Like Us.” While K. Dot wasn’t at the ceremony, hosted by Fat Joe and held on October 8, but aired on Tuesday (October 15), he was the night’s biggest winner.

Lamar scored a total of eight awards, scooping many of the major categories including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Lyricist of the Year.

Additionally, K. Dot and collaborator/pgLang co-founder Dave Free were rewarded for the detailed work on the “Not Like Us” visuals earning joint Video Director of the Year trophies.

He faced stiff competition for Artist of the Year, going up against the likes of Drake, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Future, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

He also scored wins for his appearance on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” besting the competitors in the Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse categories.

Unsurprisingly Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like That” won Impact Song of the Year. The track etched a place in the record books with an unprecedented 22nd week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart.

Kendrick Lamar Rumored To Be Working On New Album

While Kendrick Lamar has been relatively silent in the aftermath of his battle with Drake, the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement notwithstanding, he’s rumored to be working on a new album.

According to Lamar collaborator and TDE affiliate Devin Malik, K. Dot is crafting the follow-up to 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He recently tweeted a clip of him and Dot at the Ken & Friends concert in June. “Mood cause new k dot album otwwww,” he wrote, ramping up anticipation for the potential project.