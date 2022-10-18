Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ Spends 10 Years On Billboard 200 Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Compton’s #KendrickLamar adds another major accomplishment to his résumé.

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City continues to make history. The album many Kendrick Lamar fans consider to be the California emcee’s magnum opus crossed another major milestone this week.

Lamar’s major label debut charted at #43 on the latest Billboard 200. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City has now spent ten years (520 weeks) on the publication’s album rankings.

The TDE/Aftermath/Interscope release already claimed the title as the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time. Only Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits compilation (601 weeks) has remained on the Billboard 200 longer.

Kendrick Lamar skyrocketed to mainstream stardom following the arrival of Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2012. The project debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 242,000 first-week units sold.

Numerous music critics and outlets placed Good Kid, M.A.A.D City near the top of their best-of-the-year lists at the end of 2012 and best-of-the-decade lists at the end of 2019. Lamar earned five nominations at the 56th Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album and Album Of The Year.

Last week, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City earned more critical praise. Rolling Stone magazine recently named Kendrick Lamar’s sophomore effort the greatest concept album of all time. GKMC beat Green Day’s American Idiot for the top spot.

In addition to Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick Lamar’s catalog includes 2011’s Section.80, 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly, 2016’s Untitled Unmastered, 2017’s Damn, and 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The Compton-bred rap star has remained on the Billboard 200 for a combined 987 weeks.