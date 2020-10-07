Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Calls Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SNL’ Performance “Disgusting”

(AllHipHop News)
When Megan Thee Stallion took the stage for the 46th season premiere of Saturday Night Live, the Houston-raised rapper decided to get political. Her “Savage” set included Meg playing an audio clip of social justice activist Tamika Mallory saying, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”
Cameron, the Attorney General of Kentucky, is the state prosecutor in charge of the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was the 26-year-old African-American EMT who was killed in her own home by three Louisville Metro Police Department officers serving a no-knock warrant. The suspect the cops were looking to arrest did not live at the location and was already in custody at the time of the shooting.
The botched raid and death of Taylor led to international protests calling for LMPD officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove to be charged with homicide. Cameron convened a grand jury to look into the case, but the Republican politician later admitted that he did not even offer murder charges as an option during the grand jury hearings.
Only one officer involved in the incident was charged with a crime that was not directly related to Taylor being killed. Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into the wall of Taylor’s Caucasian neighbors. Benjamin Crump, the Taylor family attorney, is now demanding a special prosecutor be assigned to oversee the case.
During an interview with Fox News, Cameron defended his decision to only charge Hankison with wanton endangerment, a Class D felony which is the lowest of four classes of felonies. That charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a minimum sentence of one year in prison. Hankison pled not guilty.
Cameron also reacted to Megan Thee Stallion’s SNL performance. The 34-year-old Donald Trump supporter started by stating that he agreed with Meg that Black women need to be protected. Cameron then went on to call out the performer for referring to him as a “sellout n####” on the NBC late-night program.
“The fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting,” said Cameron on Fox & Friends. He added, “At the end of the day, my responsibility is to provide facts and truth and represent and stand up for justice. I think what you saw there in that display is someone who instead wants to fashion facts to a narrative. That narrative is simply not true in this particular case with Ms. Taylor.”
At no point did Cameron point out what was untrue about the so-called “narrative” being presented by Megan Thee Stallion or other critics of how he handled the Taylor case. In contrast, the Kentucky AG has been accused of lying at least five times to the public when he insisted during a press conference that it was the grand jury’s choice to not indict the three officers for the death of Breonna Taylor. Cameron later admitted his office never presented any murder charges to the grand jury.