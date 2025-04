We still have yet to hear from Polow Da Don, though…

Keri Hilson’s recent comments about her controversial track “Turnin Me On (Remix)” has triggered a chain reaction exposing the mastermind behind the record that has become known as a Beyoncé diss.

In case you missed it, Hilson appeared in an interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (April 9), during which she broke down how the remix to her 2009 hit came to life in the first place.

Hilson ended up speaking for nearly 15-plus minutes on the matter, revealing she felt forced to record and release the remix while also expressing her remorse for the track.

“It’s a regret, but not in the way that people would think, because that’s a song that I actually didn’t write,” Hilson said when asked about the song.

She continued, “Those are not my words. I was on tour, Polow [Polow Da Don] wanted me to do a remix to ‘Turnin’ Me On’ He had produced the record, and I wasn’t, because I was on tour with Lil Wayne, I wasn’t able to, like, lay anything down. He had been on me for a couple weeks about, we need to do a remix. Okay, so I take off. It wasn’t happening quick enough for him. I take off, we fly in, and he had another writer in our camp at the time. He had her write this, so he played it for me.”

Soon after the clip of Hilson appearing to place the brunt of the blame on Polow Da Don began circulating on social media, users began digging up old clips of the Atlanta vocalist seemingly owning up to the Beyoncé diss embedded within the track.

“I love B always will and if she wanna dis record on somebody I’ll write that,” Dean wrote in a reply to a fan comment on the post.

Almost simultaneously, singer and songwriter Ester Dean released a statement admitting that she wrote the track and was also not proud of the legacy the song has left behind.

“I submitted a lot of verses for that remix—one got picked, and it was co-written with Keri,” Dean wrote in the caption of a post she shared on Instagram. “Looking back, it was childish and didn’t age well. I see how it hurt people, especially women, and I take full accountability. I’ve worked with and supported many women since, but that doesn’t erase the moment. I’m sorry for my part in it. Growth is real, and so is this apology.”

In the comments section of the post, Dean further expressed her regret over the situation while also making an appeal to Beyoncé to literally write her wrongs.