Kesha Plans To Diss Diddy On New Version Of “Tik Tok”

Kesha announces plans to re-record “Tik Tok” with new lyrics, highlighting her 15-year journey since its release.

Kesha is set to re-record her debut hit “Tik Tok” with a significant lyric change.

She announced this on Instagram while celebrating the 15th anniversary of the track’s release on August 7, 2009.

Born out of a joyful and carefree spirit, “Tik Tok” marked Kesha’s maiden venture into the music world with her voice and name.

“TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel,” she wrote. “What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to. 15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time. That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.”

Earlier this year, Kesha and Reneé Rapp altered the song’s famous opening line, “wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” during their Coachella performance, switching it to “wake up in the morning, like, ‘F**k P. Diddy.'”

The lyric swap followed allegations against Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs by his former partner Cassie Ventura, who accused him of physical and sexual abuse, which Combs has denied.

The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court and dismissed.

Kesha expressed her enthusiasm for the revised line, giving a nod to Rapp and promising fans a permanent change.

“I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp). Yes, it is permanent. I will re-record it when I have legal rights to! Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding,” she said.

She also highlighted her new single “Joyride,” adding, “I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy. Thank you for making my life so magical animals, it’s one for the books!”