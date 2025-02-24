Kevin Durant’s Defends J. Cole—Accused Of Kendrick Lamar Shade 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant’s praise for J. Cole’s “cLOUDs” sparked a heated debate with fans who accused him of shading Kendrick Lamar.

“I don’t care bout none of that fake tough guy s###,” the NBA star tweeted in response to Cole’s track. “This is mastery.”

His praise, however, sparked backlash, leading to a heated back-and-forth exchange with fans across multiple posts.

“But you listen to Drake lol ok,” one fan wrote, prompting Durant to fire back, “THE GOAT.”

Another fan then called him out, arguing, “He kind of does the same thing too. And I love his music.”

Still, Durant pushed back, insisting that “Rappin’ about protecting everything you’ve earned is not fake tough guy s###.”

Nonetheless, the debate escalated when one person suggested that Drake allowed Durant to praise J. Cole—so long as he took a shot at Kendrick.

“I’m throwing shade at fans like you,” the Phoenix Suns player clarified. “Been hatin on Cole this whole time. Just listen to the music and s###.”

He followed up with, “I’m dissing all yall fans who can’t listen to Jcole without saying hes ‘soft.’”

Shutting down the argument, Durant concluded, “Gets playback in my AirPods, that’s all that matters to me.”

J. Cole has been laying low recently, and he kept that same energy with the release of his new track “cLOUDs.”

He shared the song on his site, titled, The Algorithm, which features installments from his “Inevitable” audio series.

“just wanted to share. made this a few days ago, then i added a second verse and was like ‘man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there’,” he wrote. I didn’t have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one…’cLOUDs’. – produced by DZL, Omen, and small contributions from me.