J. Cole Promises To Be More Consistent With His Music Amid Balancing Family “Juggling Act”

J. Cole better keep his promise because NBA star Anthony Davis needs new music to play during new his journey with the Dallas Mavericks.

J. Cole has provided an update on his life, namely his family and music endeavors, which also doubles as a promise to his fanbase.

On Wednesday (February 19), the Dreamville mastermind shared a new blog post via the website for his “Inevitable” audio series, which he co-hosts with his longtime manager, Ibrahim Hamad.

Entitled “The Algorithm” the blog post, which features a photo of Erykah Badu as the display image, served as both a reference point of accountability for J. Cole, in addition to a brief and informal life update for his fans. In his initial remark in the post, J. Cole acknowledged that he’s fallen short of his goal of consistency, however, he challenged his fans to observe as he tightens up ship.

“I knowwww mannnn,” J. Cole started off. “I’m off to a bad start with the consistency, but I’ma do better!”

In the midst of being transparent about the headspace he’s been in since dropping “Port Antonio” last year, Cole upped the ante for himself and dared his supporters to buckle up while he gets back to business.

“Watch!!” he wrote. “I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It’s a juggling act that a blog post wouldn’t do justice in explaining. But with that said, I’m back tending to this garden.”

Cole revealed his plans to both become more active when it comes to offering new blog posts, in addition to inviting individuals such as Ibrahim to offer guest contributions, as well.

“I think I’m gonna let some other people post on here too, to get the vibes up,” he said. “It’ll motivate me to check every day, and will fuel the desire to post more. I’ma start with Ib and Scott and then expand from there. To anybody in the squad reading, if you trying to contribute I’m taking applications!”

When it comes to his promise of sticking with his pledge to consistency, J. Cole may want to hold up his end of the bargain due to the fact that not only his fans, but his peers are also closely surveilling his moves.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks, appeared in a new interview with the team during which he revealed his favorite athletes, food and music preferences. Of course he name-dropped his former teammate LeBron James but also revealed a pair of surprising facts about himself in uncovering his love for Chicken Alfredo pasta and J. Cole’s music.

“J. Cole is my favorite artist, so any J. Cole song,” Anthony Davis said. “Whether I got the speaker, the aux, whatever, J. Cone is gonna get played.”

Watch AD speaking on his love for J. Cole in the post below.

Anthony Davis says J. Cole is his favorite artist pic.twitter.com/Mh3k6BBhS8 — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) February 6, 2025