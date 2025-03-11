Kevin Gates Breaks Down How Consuming Pornography Celebrates Another Man’s Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates has really been preaching the practice of semen retention since 2021.

Kevin Gates has once again stressed the importance of young men preserving their “life force” while condemning the practice of self-pleasure.

During his recent appearance on Faze Clan member Plaqueboymax’s Twitch stream, Gates took a strong stance against masturbation and the consumption of pornography, providing both physiological and psychological factors to back up his rationale. In his initial remarks, Gates shot down the ideology that men are enjoying p### specifically because they desire women.

“And then I look at these dudes, they losing they hair, they skin look gray, because they’re releasing their precious life force, just masturbating,” Gates said. “You beating your dick to another man’s success. If you watch p###, you could say, ‘Yeah, I’m watching this p####,’ No, you’re watching that dick too!”

Kevin Gates pulled up to Plaqueboymax’s stream and cooked everyone who goons to p*rn & subscribe to girls onlyfans 👀 pic.twitter.com/YkyPjVpJKD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 11, 2025

Gates continued, likening self pleasure to that of a shortcut which leads to no good ends for men in life.

“You’re not working on yourself,” he declared. “You’re cheating. After you do it, you feel bad. Because if you ain’t feel bad, why were you sneaking and doing it?”

The “2 Phones” rapper also took shots at OnlyFans users, proudly proclaiming he’d never spent a dime on the platform.

“If a woman was on OnlyFans, I wouldn’t even know,” he said unapologetically. “I’m not about to flirt with that spirit of tricking. If it only cost $1, b####, I’m not paying $0.05 to see you naked.”

Rather than turning to adult content, Gates revealed his personal method for managing sexual cravings: hitting the gym or channeling his energy into music.

“I get up and go to the gym. I get up and work out. I get up and go to the studio,” he explained. “Because it’s all energy. You translate that energy into something else.”

Again, this isn’t the first time Gates has gone on record sharing his beliefs about semen retention. In October 2021 he sparked jokes and bewildered reactions after tweeting about the benefits of the practice.

“Your Semen is your Life Force it is so powerful that it can create Life – the more Life Force you have the The stronger your Life Force is,” he wrote in the tweet. “Nothing is more Precious than Wisdom it is in this spirit that we write, Behold #TheBeloved.”

Your Semen is your Life Force it is so powerful that it can create Life – the more Life Force you have the The stronger your Life Force is – nothing is more Precious than Wisdom it is in this spirit that we write,Behold #TheBeloved — Kevin Gates (@iamkevingates) September 30, 2021