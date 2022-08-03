Kevin Gates Double Downs On Sexually Explicit Lyrics About Beyoncé On ‘Super General’ Freestyle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper said he said “respectfully,” as he talked about his fantasies about another colleague’s wife.

On a recent appearance on the Breakfast Club, Rapper Kevin Gates defends his lyrics about having sexual fantasies about Beyoncé in his new freestyle “Super General.” He said he meant no disrespect to Jay-Z but he has always been dreaming about the former Destiny Child singer — even back when he was hustling in the streets.

He asked, surrounded by Angela Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy, “She is one of the most beautiful women in the world … I can’t be a fan?”

“I’m sitting in a trap out around the monsters,” he reminisced. “Just looking at TV… saying ‘Man, I swear to God.’ When I said that, everybody feel like that. They just scared of saying it. I ain’t scared to say it.”

Both male hosts questioned the rapper about saying it to another man.

In his straight-up Gates way, he said, “I said ‘respectfully.’ I meant it with all due respect.”

“If somebody said that about your lady, your queen?” Envy probed, not anticipating the quick answer.

“You’re supposed to. That will feel good. You supposed to fantasize about what I got. Even your dreams every night, [you know] yeah, I’m punching [expletive] her living your dreams. I don’t want nothing that don’t nobody else want.”

In the song, around halfway through, he raps, “Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga, met through Nipsey, that’s my n####. Don’t know if they into swingin’, Beyoncé need to let me hit her.”

“Make her p##s all over this d##k, respectfully, her body shiver.”

He also brings up his desire to make love to Nicki Minaj, telling her she needs “Kevin, she still playing around with Kenneth.”

This is not the first song to ever name names, when it comes down to rappers and their celebrity crushes. Biggie’s “Just Playin’” (also known as “Dreams of F##kin’ An R&B Chick) also listed women and what the deceased rapper would or would not do with them.