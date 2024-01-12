Kevin Hart Says He’ll Never Host The Oscars: “Those Gigs Aren’t Good Gigs For Comics”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The comments come after Jo Koy faced negative reviews for his Golden Globes performance.

Kevin Hart was expected to serve as master of ceremonies for the 2019 Academy Awards. However, backlash over resurfaced social media posts about the LGBTQ community led to the comedian walking away from the job.

Will Kevin Hart ever host the Oscars in the future? According to the Lift star, he has no desire to take on that role. Hart spoke to Sky News about shunning hosting duties for award ceremonies.

“Those gigs aren’t good gigs for comics. It’s no shot to the Oscars, no shot to the [Golden Globes] or anything else. Those just aren’t comedy-friendly environments anymore,” Kevin Hart told the British media outlet.

At the same time, the 44-year-old entertainer championed celebrities-led award shows. He said, “It’s a collaborative thing, different people get to be responsible for act one, act two, act three, but you know, the days of it being a room for a comic, those days are done.”

Kevin Hart Gives Kudos To Other Stand-Up Comics’ Hosting Abilities

Before his homophobic tweets controversy, Kevin Hart hosted the 2011 BET Awards, the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. The Philadelphia native praised fellow comics like Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais for their past hosting performances.

Critics panned Jo Koy’s recent job as host of the 81st Golden Globe Awards. A particular joke about pop singer Taylor Swift did not go over well with the live audience. In reaction to the bad reviews, Koy later admitted, “I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt.”

Kevin Hart has also been in the news lately because Katt Williams lambasted the Real Husbands of Hollywood creator on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. Williams accused Hart of being an industry plant. Hart fired back by suggesting Williams is bitter about his rival’s success.