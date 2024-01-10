Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Denies Katt Williams Booked Her On Tour For Trolling Purposes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife announced she would be appearing on Katt Williams’ tour after Katt called Kevin an industry plant in a viral interview.

Comedian Torrei Hart attempted to downplay her involvement in Katt Williams’ feud with her ex-husband Kevin Hart. Torrei insisted Katt did not book her for his tour to antagonize Kevin when TMZ cameras up with her on the street.

“Why would he do that?” she said. “Me and Katt are friends. We go back like 20 years. We’ve been friends [for] 20 years. We’re so close to the point that Katt has babysat my dog. I had a pit bull and Katt babysat my pit bull. Suge Knight was—I mean like no, we go way back to where I’m telling you we have history.”

Torrei announced she was joining Katt on tour after his Club Shay Shay interview went viral. Katt lambasted various celebrities, including Torrei’s ex-husband. Katt claimed Kevin was an industry plant, attempting to delegitimize Kevin’s success.

Kevin initially responded on X (formerly known as Twitter), using it as an opportunity to promote his latest movie.

“Gotta get that anger up outcha champ,” he wrote. “It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film LIFT.”

Kevin brushed off Katt’s industry plant allegations in an interview with FOX 5 DC. The comedian hoped fans would look into the true story behind his rise to fame, but he realized there was nothing he could do about the people who doubted his credentials.

“You don’t entertain a circus, you watch it” Kevin said. “When the lion comes out and rides the bike, you don’t think about it too hard. You just go, ‘OK, that’s crazy. A lion is riding a bike.’ And you go home and enjoy the rest of your day. I don’t feed into the stuff at all at the end of the day. It’s all entertainment to a certain degree. So, you just hope people can be smart enough and have a tremendous amount of logic to just go and possibly do research or fact-check.”

The new Kevin Hart movie Lift is scheduled to hit Netflix on Friday (January 12). The film was directed by F. Gary Gray, the director of Straight Outta Compton.