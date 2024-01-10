Kevin Hart Reacts To Ex-Wife Torrei Hart Announcing Tour With Katt Williams 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart shared a mature response to the news that his ex-wife is joining Katt Williams on tour next month.

Kevin Hart is sharing his thoughts about his ex-wife’s announcement that she’s hitting the road to go on tour with “good friend” Katt Williams despite his comments about Hart during his explosive Club Shay Shay interview.

A TMZ reporter asked Hart to share his thoughts on Williams’ trying to downplay his achievements.

“My success is my success,” he replied before adding, “I want everybody to win. I love everybody.”

When asked about ex-wife Torrei Hart’s revelation that she’s going on tour with Katt Williams, the comic returned a mature response. “I hope the tour is great,” he stated.

During his viral chat with Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams branded longtime rival Kevin Hart an industry plant. Hart initially responded with a post urging Williams to “get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad.”

The actor and comedian also addressed the feud during a FOX 5 interview to promote his new movie “Lift. Echoing his remarks about his ex-wife’s upcoming tour, Kevin Hart insisted he’s unbothered by the fuss.

“You don’t entertain a circus, you watch it” Hart said, summarizing his thoughts on the drama. “When the lion comes out and ride the bike, you don’t think about it too hard you just go, ‘ok that’s crazy a lion is riding a bike,’ and you go home and enjoy the rest of your day. I don’t feed into the stuff at all at the end of the day it’s all entertainment to a certain degree.”