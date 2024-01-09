Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Torrei Hart Says She’s Going On Tour With Katt Williams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will the “Friday After Next” star get the last laugh?

This week has been consumed by Katt Williams’s appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. In particular, his comments about fellow comedian Kevin Hart became headline news around the world.

It seems Katt Williams is not done trolling Kevin Hart. The Friday After Next star may have tapped Hart’s ex-wife to join him on tour. Stand-up comic Torrei Hart made the announcement on Monday (January 8).

“#Charlotte #Orlando #Tampa, come see me live with my good friend [Katt Williams] on the Dark Matters Tour,” Torrei Hart wrote on Instagram. That post included a photo of her with Williams.

Torrei Hart also shared a moment from Club Shay Shay in her Instagram carousel. The clip featured Katt Williams talking about only supporting comedians who are funnier than him.

Katt Williams aimed at Kevin Hart on Shannon Sharpe’s show by calling the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor an industry plant. Hart fired back by suggesting Williams was angry about his position in life.

The Kevin Hart versus Katt Williams feud has been ongoing for years. Before the latest back-and-forth ignited by the Club Shay Shay interview, Hart blasted Williams in 2018 for criticizing Tiffany Haddish’s comedy skills.

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour hits Cedar Park, Texas on January 12. According to Torrei Hart, her scheduled dates with Williams include January 27 in Charlotte, February 2 in Orlando and February 3 in Tampa.