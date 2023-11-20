Kevin Hart To Receive 2024 Mark Twain Award For Being So Hilarious

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart is set to receive the 25th Mark Twain Prize in 2024 for his lifetime achievement in American humor for his humor. Read more!

Kevin Hart is set to receive the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humour next March.

It was announced that the comedian will be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humor by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“I’ve been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago,” Kevin, 44, said in a statement. “To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal. Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life – I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture.”

Previous honourees of the prestigious award include Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, and last year’s recipient, Adam Sandler.

Kevin, who began his long-running career as a teenage stand-up comedian, will be presented with the award on March 24 in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

“For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter stated. “An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center.”