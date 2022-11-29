Kevin Hart Returns With Season 7 Of ‘Cold As Balls’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dwight Howard, Allen Iverson, and more athletes will appear on the show.

Kevin Hart has made millions of people around the world laugh with his comedy specials, films, and television programs. The Philadelphia-bred comedian also hosts Cold as Balls.

Season 7 of Cold as Balls returns today (November 29). Produced by Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and OBB Pictures, the sports talk show will air every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold as Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page.

“Seeing Cold as Balls grow over the past six seasons has been so rewarding, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s to come in Season 7,” says Kevin Hart.

The legendary stand-up comic continues, “This season you can expect outrageous stories and even more laughs while I deep dive into the lives of some of the greatest guests I’ve had the pleasure of icing with yet.”

NBA Champion/8-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard serves as Kevin Hart’s first guest. Allen Iverson, Austin Ekeler, John Wall, Kelsey Plum, and Patrick Beverley will also appear on the upcoming season of Cold as Balls.

“Building this show with Kevin to reach more than a billion people for the better half of a decade has been nothing short of an incredible and humbling experience,” said Michael D. Ratner, Founder/CEO of OBB Media.

Ratner adds, “We’re so proud to launch season seven; with each new season our audience grows and their support for the series never ceases to amaze me. We’re very grateful to the fans for their continued support.”

Cold as Balls has amassed more than 1.4 billion total views to date. For season 6 of Cold as Balls, Kevin Hart questioned sports stars such as Marshawn Lynch, Malcolm Jenkins, Sasha Banks, and Shaun White. Past episodes of Cold as Balls are streamable on Peacock, Tubi, The Roku Channel, and other apps.