Kevin Hart Taps Marshawn Lynch, Sasha Banks & More For ‘Cold As Balls’

The stand-up comic/actor is set to ask athletes more “ice-cold, pressing questions.”

Superstar comedian Kevin Hart hosts new episodes of Cold as Balls. Season 6 of the talk show premiered on May 10 on YouTube and Facebook.

The first installment of the new season featured Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Fellow NFL Pro Bowlers Marshawn Lynch, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, George Kittle, and DK Metcalf will make appearances as well.

Additionally, Kevin Hart will interview WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks. Viewers will get to see 3-time Olympic Gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White on the digital series too.

“It has been incredible to watch Cold as Balls grow season after season and become a massive success,” says Kevin Hart. “I’m so excited to be back in the cold tubs to have more in-depth conversations and ask our slate of extraordinary guests my ice-cold, pressing questions.”

Hart’s HARTBEAT media company presents Cold as Balls. The show is also produced with OBB Pictures, the film/television division of OBB Media. Cold as Balls, powered by OldSpice, has amassed over 1.34 billion views.

“Kevin’s at the top of his game, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey with him and HARTBEAT,” states Michael D. Ratner, OBB’s Founder/CEO. “We’re incredibly proud of the massive audience that this partnership has built and are excited to give our fans a brand new season in the tub.”

New episodes of Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls air every Tuesday. The program runs on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold as Balls Facebook page, and Kevin Hart’s Facebook page.