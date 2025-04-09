Kevin Liles Seeks Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Liles is seeking to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit from a former Def Jam employee, calling the allegations false and legally expired.

The longtime music executive, who currently serves as CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment, filed a motion on Tuesday (April 8) in New York, requesting the court toss out the suit, which accuses him of sexual misconduct dating back over two decades.

The anonymous plaintiff alleges Liles harassed and assaulted her between 2000 and 2002, including claims of rape, groping and inappropriate remarks during her time at Def Jam.

Liles’ legal team contends the lawsuit should be thrown out because the statute of limitations has run out and the complaint lacks the detail required to proceed in court.

The suit was filed under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, which was revised in 2022 to temporarily allow survivors to bring forward previously time-barred claims until March 1, 2025.

In addition to Kevin Liles, the complaint names Universal Music Group and Def Jam Recordings as co-defendants, accusing them of enabling the alleged misconduct.

According to the filing, the companies “not only knew or should have known” about Liles’ “propensity to commit the aforementioned crimes of violence” but also “facilitated” his behavior.

Liles has firmly rejected the accusations since the lawsuit was filed earlier this year.

“These outrageous allegations are completely untrue,” Liles said in a statement. “After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I’ve intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women.”

He added, “My attorneys and I will fully clear my name, and when we are successful, this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence.”

The court has not yet ruled on the dismissal request.