Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A former Def Jam employee has sued Kevin Liles, alleging he assaulted her during his tenure as President of the label in the early 2000s.

Kevin Liles is facing a lawsuit from a former Def Jam employee who claims the longtime music executive assaulted her during her time at the label in the early 2000s.

The suit was filed under a Jane Doe pseudonym in the New York Supreme Court against Liles, Universal Music Group, and Def Jam Recordings.

Jane Doe alleges she began working as an executive assistant to Liles at Def Jam around 1999, during his tenure as President of Def Jam and EVP of Island Def Jam.

According to the lawsuit, Liles repeatedly made derogatory remarks about her gender, body, and appearance. Between 2000 and 2002, Doe claims the harassment turned physical, accusing Liles of pressing his body against her breasts and grabbing her behind.

In 2002, Doe alleges Liles raped her in the office after she rejected his advances.

In her complaint, Doe claims UMG and Def Jam “not only knew or should have known” about Liles’ “propensity to commit the aforementioned crimes of violence” but also facilitated his behavior toward employees.

Kevin Liles Responds To Lawsuit Allegations

Liles denied the allegations in a statement to Variety, calling them “outrageous” and refuting any wrongdoing. “I absolutely deny the outrageous claims reported in the press this evening,” he said.

He also criticized the accuser’s attorney for allegedly sharing the lawsuit with media outlets before it was officially filed. “My attorneys and I have not seen the actual lawsuit,” he stated.

“After nearly 40 years of service to our culture,’ Liles added, “I’ve intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women.”

Liles vowed to fight the claims, saying, “My attorneys and I will fully clear my name, and when we are successful, this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence.”

Doe filed the lawsuit under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. This law allows survivors to file previously time-barred claims before March 1, 2025.

Doe’s attorney, Lucas B. Franken, praised her courage in coming forward against a high-profile figure and expressed hope that other victims would also share their experiences.

“We commend our client for her determination to seek justice,” Franken told the outlet. “Based on the violent and egregious conduct, we expect that others were also abused, and we hope that they can also come forward to pursue justice.”