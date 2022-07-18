Kevin Samuels’s Real Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A new report has revealed the cause of Kevin Samuels death, which has put to rest a flurry of rumors and speculation.

Reports have recently emerged about influencer and talk show host Kevin Samuels’ premature death.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of the 57-year-old’s death. The findings state he died because of hypertension (high blood pressure).

The examiner stated, “Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.”

The influencer had been struggling with his blood pressure for some time, taking medication to keep it at bay. The report stated the officer found traces of Atenolol in his system, a drug used to treat hypertension.

TMZ released this news on Monday, July 18th, along with the official classification of his death: natural causes.

The information ended the flurry of rumors around the death of this “high value” man.

AllHipHop.com released news regarding his death in early May. His mother did not know that he had transitioned when she read about it online.

Beverly Samuels-Burch said in an interview at the time, “That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified. All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

AllHipHop also reported that many believed he might have been murdered. Some people suggested that he was using drugs and had a bad cocktail before his night with a young lady of Hispanic descent.

Kevin Samuels died after what seemed to be overnight success after rapidly gaining 1.4 million followers on YouTube.com, all tuning in to hear his take on male and female relationships.