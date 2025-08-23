Key Glock Disses Memphis Legal System Over Young Dolph Acquittal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Key Glock expressed deep frustration with the Memphis court system after Hernandez Govan was acquitted in the high-profile murder case of Young Dolph.

Key Glock called out the Memphis legal system after a jury acquitted Hernandez Govan in the murder case of rapper Young Dolph, expressing outrage over what he saw as a miscarriage of justice.

The Memphis rapper, who was both a protégé and cousin of Young Dolph, took to social media with a blunt reaction after the verdict, posting in a since-deleted tweet: “my city failed but what’s new.”

The message captured a wave of frustration shared by many in the rap community, who believed the trial did not deliver accountability.

Govan had been accused of orchestrating the 2021 killing of Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., outside a Memphis bakery.

But after a short deliberation, jurors found Govan not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Key Glock seemingly reacts to Hernandez Govan being found not guilty in the Young Dolph murder trial: “My city failed.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/xF5POzWvtK — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 21, 2025

The defense team argued that the prosecution’s case leaned heavily on unreliable testimony from Cornelius Smith, one of the convicted shooters.

Smith was described during trial as a “pathological liar” who was angling for a reduced sentence.

Attorneys also challenged the cellphone records introduced by prosecutors, stating they lacked direct links to Govan. No DNA, physical evidence or eyewitness testimony tied him to the crime.

After roughly two to three hours of deliberation, the jury agreed with the defense’s position that the state failed to prove Govan’s involvement beyond a reasonable doubt.

Following his acquittal, Govan thanked the jury and reiterated his innocence.

He also criticized the prosecution’s approach, saying the process left him both relieved and disillusioned with the justice system.

The verdict left many in Memphis stunned, especially those close to Dolph, who had been a major figure in the city’s Hip-Hop scene.

Young Dolph was fatally shot on November 17, 2021. The trial surrounding his death has remained a point of pain and controversy in the city ever since.