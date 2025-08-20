Key Glock Caught Holding Hands With Love Island’s JaNa Craig In New York City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Key Glock raised eyebrows Tuesday (August 19) in New York City when JaNa Craig crashed his on-camera interview, grabbed his arm and asked, “You ready?” before the two walked off hand in hand.

Craig, 28, who rose to reality TV fame on Season 6 of Love Island USA, appeared mid-interview during Glock’s chat with TMZ, catching the Memphis rapper off guard.

She giggled, clung to his arm and smiled as Glock tried to block the camera with his hand.

When asked what was going on, Craig replied, “We just chilling,” while still holding Glock’s hand.

She denied being on a date, adding, “We just working.” Glock didn’t say a word during the exchange.

Moments later, Craig ended the interaction with, “We actually have to go,” and the two exited the scene together.

Later that evening, Craig’s Instagram Stories painted a different picture. After sharing several videos with Glock’s music playing in the background, she posted a clip of a romantic rooftop setting. Another featured a bouquet of red roses with a card that read “to Jana.”

The public outing comes less than a month after Craig’s split from Kenny Rodriguez, her former Love Island partner.

The two dated for over a year after finishing third on the show in 2024 and later appeared on the spin-off Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Craig ended the relationship in July and later addressed the breakup on social media, writing, “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.”

While Craig didn’t name specifics, several of her former castmates accused Rodriguez of racism, clout-chasing and infidelity. Craig has not confirmed those claims.