Key Glock Drops “Grammys” Music Video

Glizock is also getting ready to go on a nationwide tour.

Tennessee rapper Markeyvius “Key Glock” Cathey let loose an aptly-time music video for his song “Grammys.” The visuals for the Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe) track arrived the same weekend as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Key Glock’s new mini-movie reflects on his earlier life at his grandmother’s house in South Memphis. The Nick Mays-directed video displays Markeyvius as a young child and as a teenager.

“Grammys” is the latest single off the Yellow Tape 2 releases. The standard version of the 2021 project also hosts the songs “Something Bout Me,” “Channel 5,” and “Play For Keeps.”

Yellow Tape 2 joined a Key Glock catalog that also includes other full-length projects such as Whole Lotta Errthang, Glock Season, Glock Bond, Glockoma, and Yellow Tape. The Paper Route Empire rhymer also often collaborated with the late Young Dolph.

Key Glock and Young Dolph united for 2019’s Dum and Dummer and 2021’s Dum and Dummer 2. Dolph (born Adolph Thornton Jr.) was killed in November of last year. In January, Glock paid tribute to his cousin/mentor with a tribute song titled “Proud.”

After the passing of Young Dolph, Key Glock is now preparing to head out on his first solo headlining tour. The “SiriusXM Hip Hop Nation Presents: The Yellow Tape Tour” kicks off tonight (April 4) with a sold-out show in Atlanta, Georgia.