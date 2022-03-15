Young Dolph Autopsy Report Reveals He Was Shot 22 Times

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center found 22 gunshot wounds on the late Young Dolph’s body, according to an autopsy report.

Young Dolph suffered almost two dozen gunshot wounds in the deadly shooting that claimed his life.

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center released an autopsy report for Young Dolph on Tuesday (March 15). The medical examiner found 22 gunshot wounds on the late rapper’s body.

According to FOX 13 in Memphis, the medical examiner identified entrance and exit wounds throughout Young Dolph’s body. The gunshot locations included his abdomen, both arms, chest, chin, face, forehead, right shoulder, right wrist, temple and multiple spots on his back.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17, 2021. He was 36.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson face multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for their alleged roles in the shooting death of Young Dolph. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

A third man, Shundale Barnett, remains at large after he was mistakenly released from an Indiana jail instead of being extradited to Memphis. Barnett is accused of accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Johnson evade authorities.

Two other men, Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor, have been named persons of interest in the Young Dolph murder case. Police apprehended Burns in February. Taylor hasn’t been arrested.