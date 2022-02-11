Young Dolph Shooting Suspects Plead Not Guilty To Murder

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the two men accused of killing Young Dolph, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

According to the Associated Press, attorneys for Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith entered pleas for their clients in a Memphis court on Friday (February 11). The two pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder.

Johnson and Smith were indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and theft of property over $10,000 in January. A third man, Shundale Barnett, was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Attorney Juni Ganguli was appointed to represent Johnson. Smith is being represented by a lawyer named Michael Scholl.

In addition to the Young Dolph murder case, Johnson is facing a violation stemming from a 2015 rape conviction. He’s been charged with failure of a Tennessee sex offender to timely report or register.

Johnson and Smith remain in custody without bond. The next hearing in their case is scheduled for March 24.

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in November 2021. Prosecutor Paul Hagerman said authorities have determined a presumed motive for the shooting, but he wouldn’t reveal those details to reporters outside the courtroom on Friday.