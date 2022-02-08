Young Dolph Murder Suspect Can’t Afford Lawyer In Sex Offender Case

Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson said he can’t afford an attorney to represent him in a separate case about his sex offender status.

Justin Johnson, one of the men accused of murdering Young Dolph, is facing more legal trouble.

According to Action News 5, Johnson has also been charged with failure of a Tennessee sex offender to timely report or register. He told a judge he couldn’t afford an attorney to represent him in the case on Monday (February 7).

Johnson was convicted of aggravated rape in 2015. He’s required to report to police on a quarterly basis but failed to in December 2021.

A public defender will be appointed to represent Johnson for the sex offender registration violation. He’s still without a lawyer in the Young Dolph murder case.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith, the other man accused of killing Young Dolph, declined public defenders during their first court appearance in January. At their second appearance, a judge granted them an extra week to find lawyers.

Both men claimed they would be able to hire their own representation. The Young Dolph murder suspects are currently locked up without bond.

Johnson and Smith have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and theft of property over $10,000. If convicted of murder, the two could face the death penalty or life in prison.