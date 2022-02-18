The third suspect connected to the murder of rapper Young Dolph was erroneously freed by law enforcement and now no one knows where he is.

According to News 3, on January 11th, U.S. Marshals arrested Shundale Barnett and Justin Johnson, one of the two men suspected of killing the rapper on November 17th, 2021, as he shopped at a cookie shop in Memphis.

At the time of his detainment, Barnett was a passenger in Johnson’s car and was charged for being an accessory. Prosecutors say Barnett helped Johnson escape from Memphis as the cops hunted for him allegedly murdering Young Dolph.

While held in Indiana, Barnett was supposed to be extradited to Memphis with Johnson, but something happened that impeded the plan.

Within the month, on January 21st, Indiana officials say Shelby County instructed them to let Barnett go.

Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said, “On January 11th, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70. He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee.”

“We held them (Johnson and Barnett), contacted Shelby County, and held him (Barnett) on their warrant, and we were contacted on January 21st, and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come up and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

Sheriff Harden said they have “no idea” where Barnett is.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that in addition to helping Johnson go on the lamb, Barnett faced charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and theft of property.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the two other suspects, Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have already appeared in front of a Memphis judge to face murder charges. They have pleaded not guilty.