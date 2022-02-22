Police Arrest Another Suspect In The Young Dolph Murder Case

The 26-year-old was arrested on charges not related to the celebrity’s death.

Law enforcement has apprehended one of the new suspects accused of gunning down critically acclaimed rapper Young Dolph.

According to WREG, Devin Burns has been arrested and locked up in the Shelby County Jail on several counts of aggravated assault and a count of theft of property.

Burns, 26, and Joshua Taylor, 26, were two new suspects connected to the death of the trap rapper. Both men, along with three other suspects, Justin Johnson, 23, Shundale Barnett, 27, and Cornelius Smith, 32, are key suspects in the highly publicized murder.

Shundale Barnett is still at large. He went missing after police in Indiana were ordered to release him from custody when he was supposed to be sent back to Memphis to face charges for being an accessory to Young Dolph’s slaying.

Police believe Barnett helped Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, escape to Indiana as U.S. Marshals attempted to haul him in for his alleged involvement in the November 17th, 2021 slaying of Young Dolph.

As for Burns, his charges have stacked up over the years.

On June 5th, 2021, he was charged after officers alleged that he stole a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Watkins Automotive. Burns’ fingerprints were found in the vehicle when cops picked it up on June 30th.

Police arrested him on four counts of aggravated assault from an incident on January 5th, 2022, at the Poise Salon and Five Star Taxes, where he threatened to kill everyone.

According to reports, two children, one five years old and the other 12, were inside the establishment when Burns fired off shots in the salon’s direction.

There is still no word on how Burns or Taylor are connected to the rapper’s November 2021 death.