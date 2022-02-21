Two New Suspects Named in Young Dolph Murder

Five men have been named as suspects in Young Dolph’s death. All but one is under the age of 30.

Two additional people have been named in the tragic murder of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis, Tennesse, on November 17th, 2021.

While the suspects, Joshua Taylor and Devin Burns, have been identified by the Memphis Police Department, it is unclear what role either of them allegedly played in the killing, The Sun reports.

According to the MPD, Joshua Taylor is described as 6’6 and weighs 180 pounds. Devin Burns is 5’6 and 135 pounds.

Both men are said to be African American and 26 years old.

Over the last two months, two primary suspects have been brought into custody for the broad-daylight killing of Young Dolph.

Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for Dolph’s death.

In January, they also were charged and plead not guilty to attempted first-degree murder, being convicted felons in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and theft of property over $10,000.

Johnson, a rapper himself, dropped two videos. One, titled “Stepped On,” came just days after Dolph’s murder, while another one called “Track Hawk” was released on the same day he turned himself in for the fatal shooting.

A third person, Shundale Barnett, was charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder. U.S. Marshals arrested Barnett in Indiana, but he was erroneously released after Shelby County officials told cops Clay County to let him go, AllHipHop reported.

Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said, “On January 11th, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70. He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County.

“We held them (Johnson and Barnett), contacted Shelby County, and held him (Barnett) on their warrant, and we were contacted on January 21st, and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come up and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

Now, Barnett is “on the lam.”

Young Dolph, a trap rapper who talked about drugs, guns, and hustling, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside one of his favorite cookie shops last November.