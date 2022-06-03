Key Glock Says People’s Fake Support Stopped After Young Dolph Died

Key Glock called out people who only showed him love while Young Dolph was alive.
The Paper Route Empire artist commented on the fake support in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday (June 2). Key Glock said the disingenuous individuals exposed themselves after his mentor’s tragic death.
“These n##### fake f##### with me when Dolph was here.. now they true colors showing!” he wrote. “Been told him ‘f### all them n#####. Ima keep my foot on y’all neck and my dick in ya b####.”
Young Dolph was shot and killed in November 2021. Key Glock, a family member and longtime collaborator of the late rapper, expressed his sadness a few days after the shooting.
“STOP asking me if I’m ok,” he wrote on social media. “Knowing damn well I ain’t.”
A few months later, Key Glock paid tribute to Young Dolph with a song titled “Proud.” The track appeared on Paper Route Empire’s Long Live Young Dolph compilation, which dropped in January.
“I lost my dog, I lost my mind, no lie, I’m really lost inside/I can get it back in blood, but still, I can’t get back the time/F### that humble s###, let’s go, you know I’m spazzing out ’bout mine/I got Dolph looking down on me, I know that n#### proud,” Key Glock raps.
Listen to “Proud” below.