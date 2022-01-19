Key Glock Pays Tribute To Young Dolph In New Video “Proud”

Key Glock’s new track is taken from his upcoming tribute to Young Dolph, the compilation project “Long Live Dolph.”

Key Glock has released a new song addressing the murder of his cousin and collaborator, Young Dolph.

“Proud” will appear on his forthcoming compilation “Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph,’ due out on Friday (Jan. 21). Glock also put out a music video for the song featuring footage of Young Dolph and Makeda’s Butter Cookies, the store where the Memphis rapper was fatally shot in November 2021. The newly renamed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue also makes an appearance in the visuals for “Proud.”

Key Glock first previewed the song via his Instagram Stories earlier this week. He also took to Twitter on Tuesday (Jan. 18) to share his new ice which pays tribute to his cousin and features in the lyrics of “Proud.”

“I went and got some blue diamonds to let em know you still around 💙🕊 @YoungDolph,” he raps on the track.

I went and got some blue diamonds to let em know you still around 💙🕊@YoungDolph pic.twitter.com/aGuoHN3ZJ0 — GLIZOCK🌹 (@KeyGLOCK) January 18, 2022

He also quoted lyrics from the track to announce its release which speaks to his grief, “I lost my dawg, I lost my mind.” Elsewhere on the song he raps, “I got Dolph lookin’ down on me, I know that n#### proud.”

Long Live Dolph lands on Friday; check out the full tracklist below.

Jay Fizzle – “Long Live Dolph” Kenny Muney – “Role Model” Big Moochie Grape – “In Dolph We Trust” Key Glock – “Proud” PRE Woo – “Fully Equipt” Joddy f/ Snupe Bandz – “I Like” CHITANA f/ Young Dolph – “Love For Me” Snupe Bandz – “I Know Why”

Watch Key Glock – “Proud” Below