Key Glock Shares Emotional Tribute To Young Dolph

Key Glock has issued a moving tribute in response to the untimely passing of his cousin and friend, Young Dolph.

Young Dolph’s protégé and frequent collaborator, Key Glock shared the statement via social media admitting the extent of his grief:

“damn bro, im LOST. my heart is torn my brain bout to explode it HURTS when I breathe why you leave me so soon?? I’ll never be the same, you was my lefthand man,my brother,my cousin,my mentor and drank partner. for the past 2 years I been taking LOSS AFTER LOSS and still can’t understand why. First, it was my pops then my auntie then my grandma and now YOU!! I know we can’t question GOD but GOD why?!“

He continued, “There’s nothing no one can do or say to bring you back and that sh** just eats me up by the second!! N**** you was Phil Jackson and I was yo MJ Remember I told you I got yo back no matter what?? I GUARANTEE THAT!! Words really can’t explain how I truly feel right now.. I’m sick to my stomach bruh!! Peace ain’t even working.. all I see is DARKNESS, only GOD knows how much you meant to me #LongLiveDOLPH #PlugBestfriend #Dum&Dummer #THEMn***** #FamilyNOTfriends #PaperRoute4Life”

Recent updates from the investigation into Young Dolph’s murder reveal Covington police believe the killing was gang-related. Additionally, they have linked the Mercedes used in the getaway to several other shootings.

“We have been able to piece together that all of the people are (connected) in some way or another, and it has to do with gang retaliation,” Detective Doss said.