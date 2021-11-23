Young Dolph Murder Investigation Suggests “Gang Retaliation” Motive

Police believe Young Dolph’s murder in Memphis could be gang-related after finding a link to a deadly shooting in another city in Tennessee.

The getaway car in Young Dolph’s murder has been linked to a November 12 shooting in Covington, which is about an hour away from Memphis.

Covington police say the same white Mercedes Benz was used when two women were shot after a high school football game. One of the victims, Anita Wilson, died while the other survived.

“We also feel confident that the vehicle used in the shooting of Young Dolph was also used in our shooting,” Covington police said in a statement. “We are working closely with the Memphis Police Department and other agencies.”

According to ABC’s Memphis affiliate, the stolen Mercedes Benz has been connected to several other shootings. Detective Tony Doss determined the shootings have all been gang-related.

“We have been able to piece together that all of the people are (connected) in some way or another, and it has to do with gang retaliation,” Doss said.

Police have still not identified the two suspects in Young Dolph’s murder. But three other men have been charged for their role in a different shooting, which happened near the late artist’s memorial at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

23-year-old Terrance Jones, 19-year-old Jailon Nelvis and 22-year-old Tavis McQueen are all facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault. No evidence suggests the incident was related to Young Dolph’s murder.

The Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies where Young Dolph was shot and killed remains closed, but its downtown location reopened on Monday. The bakery plans to rename a cookie after the slain rapper, who was a frequent customer.