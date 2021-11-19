Man Shot Near Young Dolph Memorial, 3 People Detained

A drive-by shooting occurred near a memorial for the late Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis.

More violence erupted in Memphis as a man was shot near Young Dolph’s memorial on Thursday.

A memorial for the late rapper was set up at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, where he was shot and killed on Wednesday. While people were gathered outside paying tribute to Young Dolph, a drive-by shooting happened at a Family Dollar store next to the shop.

According to multiple reports, three people were detained in connection to the latest shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in non-critical condition.

Tommy Wright III, a veteran rapper from Memphis, was at the Young Dolph memorial when the shooting occurred. He described what happened to a local CBS affiliate.

“We were paying our respects,” he said. “About 30 or 40 people were placing flowers, signing the wall, and then a car drove by and started shooting.”

Wright continued, “Everybody, man, just scattered and hit the ground. They’ve blocked off the whole scene, it’s become another crime scene all over again.”

Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies wasn’t open on Thursday following Young Dolph’s death. Memphis Police Department Major Stephen Roach said cops would no longer allow crowds to gather at the site.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was 36 years old. He’s survived by two children.