Keyshia Cole Hit With Another Tragedy After Leon Cole’s Death To COVID

Keyshia Cole thanked fans for support after her adoptive father Leon Cole Jr. recently died after a battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus.

R&B star Keyshia Cole has been hit with another family tragedy – her adoptive father has died just months after her biological mother.

The singer confirmed the sad news when she responded to a fan who sent her condolences after hearing of Leon Cole, Jr.’s death.

“I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!!” the fan account wrote, tagging Keyshia. “I’m praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!”

“Thank you,” Keyshia wrote.

Leon had been hospitalized earlier this month due to complications from COVID-19 and Keyshia’s adoptive mother, Dr. Yvonne Cole, also confirmed her husband’s death in a post on her Facebook page.

“With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr.” a statement, shared alongside a picture of Leon, read.

“You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID 19 complications. We appreciate the support for our family from around the world.”

Keyshia was adopted by Leon and Yvonne when she was two years old.

News of Leon’s death comes after Keyshia’s biological mother Frankie Lons died on her 61st birthday of a drug overdose in July.

“This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel,” the Heaven Sent singer wrote on Instagram at the time.