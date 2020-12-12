Keyshia Cole Fans Attack Ashanti For Contracting COVID-19 Ahead Of Verzuz; Rescheduled For January 9th

(AllHipHop News)
A lot of people now have nothing to do, as the Verzuz music battle between Keisha Cole and Ashanti may have to be postponed.
Fans around the world were gearing up for a highly anticipated battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole tonight (December 12th).
But once again, COVID-19 is reared it’s ugly head and ruined another event.
A few hours before their Verzuz battle was supposed to start, Ashanti revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19, throwing the highly anticipated R&B battle into chaos.
“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” Ashanti revealed just moments ago. “I’m ok and not in any pain..I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”
Ashanti revealed she caught COVID-19 when she hugged a family member, underscoring how contagious the disease is.
“It came from a family member that I gave a hug to in my house, where you think is supposed to be safe,” Ashanti said during her IG live.
Tamar Braxton replied with nothing but face palming emoji’s, Kash Doll told Ashanti to “stop playing,” drawing hundreds of co-signs and rapper Trouble told her to “figure it out.”
Keyshia’s Cole’s fans are letting Ashanti have it for revealing her health status so close to the start of the batte.
“Don’t f###### play.. my family planned a party for you bihhhh😑😂🙄,” one angry user wrote, while another begged her to take another test: “Ashanti I done bought flowers for my house and all this food and liquor, you better wash your damn hands and put a mask on and shield around you and sing them damn songs. And take another test it might be wrong.”
A variety of people also gave Ashanti support, including Chance the Rapper, Big Boi and Jeremih, who just recovered after a scary battle with COVID-19 which almost took his life.