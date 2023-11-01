Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Blackfishing With Bratz Doll Halloween Costume  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans were unimpressed with Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween costume, calling her out for “Blackfishing” with her Bratz doll look.

Khloe Kardashian is facing accusations of blackfishing after dressing up for spooky season, with fans claiming her skin tone appears significantly darker than usual.

The reality TV star and her sister Kim Kardashian donned matching Bratz doll outfits for Halloween. The siblings were joined by their two friends, who also wore plaid miniskirts and coordinating tops. They all accessorized their looks with matching berets and purses to complete the transformation.

However, fans ignored the costumes when the Good American co-founder shared photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram, focusing on her skin tone instead.

The comment section was filled with users calling Khloe Kardashian out for “Blackfishing.” The term is used to describe white or other non-Black people darkening their skin through tanning, makeup, digital manipulation, or other methods to appear Black.

While some questioned, “Is that black face?” others were certain in their opinion: “This is most definitely blackface & I don’t appreciate it.” Another added, “Black fishing periodddd.”

One person asked, “No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker lol.” Another user wrote, “Girl I thought this was a random black woman.” The comment has garnered over 10,000 likes.

One fan claimed it “wouldn’t be halloween without a kardashian doing some sort of black face.”

Read some of the reactions below.