The deal will make her brand the official underwear garment for the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball.

Despite the seemingly endless online criticism, it’s clear Kim Kardashian—reality television star and Kanye West’s ex-wife—knows how to build an empire.

On Monday (October 30), she announced her undergarment company, SKIMS, will be teaming up with the National Basketball Association (NBA) as its underwear partner as well as the WNBA. Kardashian took to Instagram to share the news.

“Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership,” the caption read. “@SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the @NBA, @WNBA and @Usabasketball.”

In a press release, Kardashian spoke about how proud she is of the partnership.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” she said. “Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also said he was excited to partner, noting that the brand, which just launched its SKIMS Men’s line on October 26, is growing extremely fast. SKIMS launched a new campaign, “Every Body is Wearing SKIMS” featuring NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their athlete endorsers.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands. We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership,” Silver said in a statement.

The partnership includes media exposure on NBA and WNBA platforms, with on-court virtual signage and digital presence during national broadcasts.