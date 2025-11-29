Khloe Kardashian The Question Everyone Wants To Know About Kylie Jenner’s Boobs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian didn’t hold back during the latest episode of The Kardashians, dropping a bold comment about her sister Kylie Jenner while filming a promo for a body-swap movie campaign.

While shooting a skit for Freakier Friday, a play on the Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis classic, Khloe was asked in a confessional which sibling she’d trade places with for a day. Her answer? Kylie, of course.

“I would Freaky Friday with Kylie. I would do that because it is Kylie Jenner. We have cool friends. We have fun animals. We live in a fairy tale,” she said, before adding a pointed remark that turned heads. “We’re not dating basketball players (because) we are going to the game court side. (Kylie) is a little bit of Snow White but a little bit of Pretty Woman. Also, I would love to know what those boobs feel like.”

Kylie, 28, didn’t flinch at the comment. “I’m OK with that. I decided,” she told producers with a shrug.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder previously revealed she underwent breast augmentation in 2017, just before getting pregnant with her daughter Stormi Webster.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi… not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” she explained during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “Like, they were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural t**s. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Kylie shares Stormi, now 7, and son Aire, 3, with rapper Travis Scott, her former partner.

Khloe, 41, has joked before about swapping lives with another sister, Kendall Jenner, in a previous season of the show.

“I want to be a supermodel, going around town, I could hook up with this person, not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that. No kids, no responsibilities, (well) she has responsibilities, but you know what I mean,” she said at the time.