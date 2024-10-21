“Black Comedy In America” Celebrates Kid Capri’s Impact On “Def Comedy Jam”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

VICE TV’s Black Comedy in America explores the impact of Def Comedy Jam in a new episode premiering on Tuesday (October 22). AllHipHop gives readers a preview of the show with an exclusive clip focusing on Kid Capri’s role in Def Comedy Jam.

“What that turned into was having the hipness at a comedy show,” comedian Joe Torry said. “Having a concert and a comedy show at the same time. And that’s what Kid Capri was … He opened up with 15-20 minutes of just rocking tracks. Wherever he went, he was a concert all by himself. And [he] was an artist. What Kid Capri does is why DJs make money now. I think Kid Capri put DJs on the map as far as being universal, getting paid as much as they want.”

Joe Torry’s brother and fellow comic Guy Torry noted how Kid Capri’s skills forced Def Comedy Jam performers to be at their best.

“You don’t know the fullness of Kid Capri until you’ve been to one of his shows outside of a Def [Comedy] Jam show,” Guy Torry said. “Kid Capri is electric. His voice, his energy, that New York swag, that Brooklyn swag. And the thing about it is doing the tour, the Def Comedy Jam tour, you got 5,000 people in there, man. And the way he would get them hyped before a show, it almost made you afraid to go out there.”

VICE’s Black Comedy in America debuted on October 15. The first episode tackled the Original Kings of Comedy.

“This collection of comedians and their stories presents an expansive, yet intimate look at the setbacks, triumphs and cultural inroads blazed by the most incredible comedians the world has ever known” said VICE Media’s President of Global TV. “We are glad to do our part in shining a light on these legends with a project that is both ambitious and historical.”

VICE’s Black Comedy in America is hosted by Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Davis and Chris Spencer. The Def Comedy Jam episode airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.