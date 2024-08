Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Kareem Burke, Vast Aire, DJ Eclipse, Shyheim and DJ COOL V, DJ EFN, Percee P and DJ Clue were among the many others expressing their condolences.

Kid Capri shared a somber message with his Instagram followers on Saturday (August 4), revealing M.O.P. affiliate Foxx had died.

The veteran New York City DJ mentioned he’d just visited her at the hospital and she had decided to be removed from life support on Friday (August 2), indicating she’d lost her 15-year battle with an autoimmune disease called scleroderma. She was roughly 55 years old.

“I went to the hospital to see you last night, what I saw had me walking out the room crying, a week ago or so. you requested that people come see you before Aug 2, that’s when you wanted to be taking off of the respirator,” Kid Capri began. “Yesterday was Aug 2nd, I would have had so much regret if I didn’t make it there, because today your gone, you was holding on last night after they took you off the machine, it was very hard to leave you behind in that hospital room to go home, knowing I will never see you again, but my memory of you will last forever.”

Kid Capri went on to reflect on their childhood in the Bronx, saying, “We grew up together a block away from each other, Kingsbridge terrace and Sedgwick ave, Home of hip hop! The Bx! I remember when I started my girl group, Sly, slick and wicked, later on we added a girl named lethal, and that was you, I had fun making you, Kim, Georgia and @qtpepsi rehearse the routines I was writing, after that, you was influenced by music for real.”

He then summed up her journey to M.O.P., the Brooklyn-bred duo comprised of Billy Danze and Lil’ Fame.

“Years after that, you linked up with @famem.o.p @billydanzem.o.p the great hip hop group M.O.P. who I got a lot of love and respect for,” Capri continued. “Not only because of how dope they are, but taking you around the world so that you can see things you never seen before, you was on records and in videos, you got the chance to know what it is to make people happy that you didn’t even know, a chance to do what others haven’t.

“You’ve always had an incredible personality and we all gonna miss you very much,, you go ahead and rest up, you did your job, we got the rest! God bless you prayers to you and your family! Sharitha cook! Big Foxx!! Love you forever!”

DJ Premier, who frequently collaborated with M.O.P. back in the day, said in the comment section he also made a trip to the hospital to see Foxx before she died. He added, “Saw her Tuesday at the hospital. She wrote ‘I LOVE YOU’ on a piece of paper. I’m framing it. She’s a tough loss to our lives. Love You Foxx Forever.”

Fat Joe chimed in with, “Nah she’s family god bless I’m so sorry,” as did longtime Bone Thugs-n-Harmony manager Steve Lobel, who said, “Dammm RIp big Foxx I worked with her in the 90s when I worked at relativity and she was with MOP my condolences ”

Prince Po, one-half of Organized Noize, also shared some thoughts on Foxx. As he wrote on Facebook, “Been up all night… reflecting on lots….grateful for plenty things .. tryna stay calm….Foxx was solid as a rock…til the end…man…God bless her soul…Love, condolences and prayers upon her son, family and the entire m.o.p. posse.”

Foxx previously worked as M.O.P.’s tour manager but was an artist, too.

Speaking to Vice in 2004, she explained, “M.O.P. wouldn’t get nowhere if it wasn’t for me. I’m like their Mother Goose. They don’t got no mothers, no fathers, none of that s###. I can put them in check, and I’m probably the only one that can do that, partly because I’m older than them. I won’t say how old, but let me put it to you like this: I used to open up for Salt ‘N’ Pepa and Kid ‘N’ Play back in the days. I was rhyming with Kid Capri. He had a group called Sly Slick Wicked and Lethal, and I was Lethal.

“I was like the Flava Flav of the group. We had a song called ‘Extensions Out.’ That was when extensions had just came out. People used to have fights, extensions be on the floor and s###, so I had the bad part in the song, I’d be like, “Uh-oh, one of your extensions is missing!” Then the lights would come on, an extension would be on the floor, and a b#### would get mad and want to kick my ass after the show.”

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Foxx’s family and friends.