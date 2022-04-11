Kid Capri To Guest Star On ‘The Proud Family’

Disney+ revived The Proud Family animated sitcom for a new generation of television viewers. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiered on the streaming platform earlier this year.

Numerous celebrity guests have shown up on the show since its return to TV. Rappers/singers CeeLo Green and Lizzo made respective appearances on Louder and Prouder this season.

Legendary Hip Hop representative Kid Capri will add his name to the list of special cameos on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The Bronx-raised entertainer will play the deejay at a quinceañera for Penny Proud’s frenemy, LaCienega Boulevardez.

Before showing up on Louder and Prouder, Kid Capri portrayed similar roles in movies such as 1993’s Who’s the Man? and 2005’s A Get2Gether. He also spent several years behind the turntables for the classic HBO series Def Comedy Jam.

Kyla Pratt voices the Penny Proud character. Alisa Reyes voices LaCienega Boulevardez. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder cast also features Tommy Davidson, Jo Marie Payton, Paula Jai Parker, and Tara Strong.

DJ Kid Capri makes his animated debut on the April 13 episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar-created program is available on the Disney+ service.