Lizzo Announces Cameo On Disney+’s ‘The Proud Family’

The Grammy winner says she always wanted to be a cartoon.

Disney+ subscribers can now watch “Truth Hurts” hitmaker Lizzo (UglyDolls, Hustlers) on the streaming platform. Lizzo took to Instagram to reveal her appearance on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder animated series.

The vocalist/flutist also posted a clip of her cameo from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The 97-second, edited video shows a cartoon version of Lizzo interacting with the 14-year-old Penny Proud character.

Lizzo wrote on Instagram:

MAMA I MADE IT!!!! I ALWAYS WANTED TO BE A CARTOON— AND WHEN I GOT THE CALL FROM @mstinalawson I SCREAMED SCRAMED SCRUMMED 😱😱😱 GO CHECK OUT MY EPISODE OF @theproudfamily ON @disneyplus RN!!! @lizzobeeating Instagram

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiered in February 2022. Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar’s coming-of-age comedy is a revival of The Proud Family which originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.

Kyla Pratt (One on One, Dr. Dolittle) voices Penny Proud on Louder and Prouder. The cast also includes Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Karen Malina White, Aiden Dodson, Carlos Alazraqui, Jo Marie Payton, Soleil Moon Frye, and Alisa Reyes.

Plus, Hip Hop star Artist “A Boogie” Dubose plays Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder‘s supporting cast also features Keke Palmer, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Porter, Aries Spears, Cree Summer, EJ Johnson, and others.