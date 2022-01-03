Lizzo: I’m Gaining Weight, I Look TF GOOD

Part of Lizzo’s brand as an entertainer is embracing her body. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker once again posted about her physique to start off 2022.

On January 2, Lizzo shared a TikTok video of herself dancing to “Rodeo” by City Girls. In the clip, Lizzo is wearing a brown bodysuit that shows off her arms, legs, and back.

“Bruh, I’m gaining weight I look [the f###] GOODT 🤤,” wrote Lizzo in the accompanying caption for the video. At the moment, that tweet has collected over 2000 retweets and 32,000 likes.

Last October, the verified TED YouTube channel released Lizzo’s “The Black history of twerking — and how it taught me self-love” presentation. The 14-minute discussion included the Grammy winner talking about her past self-image issues.

“I used to hate my ass, believe it or not. I have my father’s shape and my mother’s thighs, so it’s big and long. I used to think that only a#### like J.Lo’s or Beyoncé’s could be famous. I never thought that could happen to me,” Lizzo admitted.

Lizzo’s 2021 included the release of her Top 5 single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. While some listeners criticized the collaboration, “Rumors” got a huge endorsement when former United States President Barack Obama added the track to his “Favorite Music of 2021” playlist.