Lizzo Reacts To Critics Calling “Rumors” Featuring Cardi B The Worst Song Of 2021

Lizzo’s latest song “Rumors” featuring Hip Hop artist Cardi B opened big on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The track started off at #4, giving the singer-songwriter the highest-debuting single of her career.

However, “Rumors” quickly fell down the Hot 100. It only remained on the rankings for seven weeks. In comparison, Lizzo’s breakout hit “Truth Hurts” peaked at #1 and had a 42-week chart life.

A Twitter fan account reported that “Rumors” surpassed 90 million streams on Spotify since its release in August. Another user questioned why some critics are calling Lizzo’s record the “worst song of 2021.”

Its werid how they was saying it's the worst song of 2021" but streaming it like they lives depend on it

In response, Lizzo tweeted, “I don’t think [people] know the difference between ‘bad’ music & non-viral music these days. They equate virality [with] quality & that’s just not true😇.”

The vocalist born Melissa Viviane Jefferson continued, “When I play this song live thousands of [people] scream the words. I’m getting plaques for ‘Rumors’ 🤑. Viral does NOT = successful YALL😘.”

According to the Recording Industry Association of America’s website, Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” is currently certified Gold. The collaboration was also nominated for the MTV Video Music Award for Song of Summer, losing to “Butter” by BTS.

That’s incredible— almost 100 milli 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/kB2P28PfvK — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) December 16, 2021