Kid Cudi Advocates For Crying To Help Getting Through Difficult Times

(AllHipHop News)
2020 may be officially over, but it feels like the worst year of the 21st century just won’t ever end. COVID-19 continues to spread across the country and Donald Trump supporters are fomenting insurrection in Washington, DC.
The new year of 2021 is already off to a rough start, but trying to maintain a positive and hopeful outlook can be beneficial to sustaining good mental health. Hip Hop artist Kid Cudi is also advocating that the unashamed release of emotions is healthy as well.
“Cryin cuz [it’s] good for me. Been [dealing with] some s### lately and needed this release. Miss my daughter, my mom. For anyone [going] thru it [crying] helps,” tweeted Cudi to his 2.5 million followers.
Nearly ten thousand users retweeted Cudi’s social media message about the value of shedding tears. The tweet garnered more than 96,000 likes and more than a thousand comments.
Cudi has been very open about his mental health struggles. In 2016, the Cleveland-bred rapper born Scott Mescudi checked himself into a rehab facility for depression and suicidal urges.
Many Cudi fans view the 36-year-old musician/actor as one of the voices of his generation because albums like Man on the Moon: The End of Day address dealing with anxiety. His music is cited by other entertainers such as Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Juice WRLD, Denzel Curry, and Jaden Smith as being heavily influential on their work.