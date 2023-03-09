Kid Cudi Announces New Album This Fall: “I’ve Never Made A Project This Powerful Before” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi says he’s leveled up and declared the arrival of a “new chapter,” promising his upcoming release will be “album of the year.”

Kid Cudi has promised to deliver the album of the year, teasing the arrival of his most “powerful” LP yet, later this year.

The Cleveland, Ohio native put fans on notice late last year when he revealed he recorded an “album worth” of tracks in just five days. Earlier this week, Kid Cudi shared a few details about the project, including when the first single will drop, and announced a tour in 2024.

Then on Wednesday night (Mar. 8), Cudder whipped his fans into a frenzy after hyping the upcoming LP.

“I need y’all to understand, m############ are not prepared for this s###. Like, this is—I’ve never made a project this powerful before in my life,” Kid Cudi stated during an Instagram Live session. “Sitting, listening to these mixes, I just know that this s### is going to move you, y’all are going to f### with this s### in such a major way, and I am so f###### excited.”

Furthermore, Cudi says he’s back cooking, and nobody will create a better project this year.

“I just wanted to get on here and just let y’all know that I’m not gon’ let y’all down. This is gon’ be the album of the year, right now, I’m not playing, this is not a f###### joke. … I’m back. I know y’all thought it was over, but I’m just getting warm in this b####,” he warned. Watch Kid Cudi tease the project in the video below.

Kid Cudi Announces Album Coming This Fall

Meanwhile, on Monday, the “Mr. Rager” hitmaker declared the arrival of a “new chapter,” telling fans he’s leveled up. He also dropped off a few details about the release, shared his rollout schedule and announced plans to direct the first music video.

“Album this Fall. First singles this summer,” Cudi tweeted. “The new chapter has begun…Ur not prepared man. We’ve reached a new level.”

World tour next year. Count on it 😉 https://t.co/J41giUS798 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 27, 2023

In another exciting announcement, Kid Cudi confirmed he’ll be touching stages worldwide next year. “World tour next year. Count on it,” he penned.